Weather takes a turn toward seasonable norms with two chances for rain this week

Monday is a few degrees cooler than Sunday as the ridge that's been keeping things clear starts to break down, in preparation for a weak system, and possible rain, to move through overnight.

Late Monday into Tuesday morning there could be some light rain of about a tenth of an inch across the area, but more likely will be an increase in cloud coverage to the region. Expect things to be a lot cooler Tuesday because of the lack of sunshine and possible rain.

We get a small break from the clouds on Wednesday, things will be partly cloudy and a few degrees warmer that Tuesday but December weather is back immediately overnight.

Heading into Thursday there is another chance for rain and snow levels will also fall to around 5,000 ft. We can expect slightly higher rainfall totals and about two inches or less of snow in the mountains. Temperatures during this time will be cold, especially overnight lows reaching near freezing so expect a possible update with a frost warning.

The extended forecast into next weekend shows another clearing so we could see things slightly warmer as we head into next week.

