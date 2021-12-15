Wednesday's sunshine will give way to another storm for the Central Coast Thursday

Monday and Tuesday's storm brought lots of rain and strong winds onto the Central Coast. Here is a look at the storm totals and how they impact our season totals so far.

More totals and details on the storm recap can be found at this link.

For Wednesday we will see more sunshine yet cool temperatures through the daytime hours. Morning temperatures dipped into the low 30s prompting frost and freeze advisories.

Temperatures today are starting off on the cold side only reaching the mid-50s by the afternoon hours. Thankfully sunshine and calmer winds will keep conditions pleasant. pic.twitter.com/vz3N0IOFpi — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 15, 2021

Wednesday night the pattern will begin to shift slightly with northerly winds that will usher in another rain system.

The first raindrops will fall early Thursday morning in NW San Luis Obispo County and dissipate as they move south.

This storm has a lot less energy than the early week storm so we can expect about a quarter of an inch of accumulation in NW SLO county will only a trace along the Santa Barbara/Ventura County line.

The system will move quickly and make way for a wonderful and sunny weekend. Temperatures will stay low and several windy mornings will take place.

After a sunny yet cool day today, another rain chance moves in Thursday morning. This will likely bring in only a few tenths of an inch of rain before moving out to a sunny, cool, and windy weekend. A more active pattern is likely for early next week with more chances for rain. pic.twitter.com/oUaXnlQnP9 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 15, 2021

There is another chance for rain early next week, although very little can be said about that forecast at this time we are expecting a more active pattern to bring the chance for more accumulating rainfall over the Central Coast. We will keep a close eye on that rain chance moving forward.