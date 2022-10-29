Weekend expecting a slight warm up before possible showers next week

A sun-cloud mix dominated the forecast on Friday with mild temperatures across the board.

Inland areas holding on to warmer temperatures with Paso Robles seeing a high of 73 degrees and 72 in Santa Ynez.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the next couple of days.

Friday brought upper 50s in the North coast and low 60s in the Five Cities area.

Coastal Valleys stayed in the mid 60s with a high of 66 in San Luis Obispo and 65 degrees in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara enjoyed mostly sunny conditions with a high of 71 degrees.

If taking on early Halloween festivities on Friday night, the recommendation is to bundle up because those lows will be low.

Coastal Valleys are expecting lows in the mid 40s. Inland areas could be slightly cooler with a low of 41 in Paso Robles and 42 degrees in Santa Ynez.

Beaches are expected to hit upper 40s tonight.

There is a warm up expected across the Central Coast this weekend in line with early costume contests and trick or treating events.

On Saturday, Coastal Valleys may see highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid 40s.

Inland areas are expecting highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to lower 40s.

Even the North Coast is seeing a warm up jumping to 64 degrees in Morro Bay.

Santa Barbara is also seeing a five-degree change with a high of 76 degrees and a low of 54 degrees.

Temperatures on Sunday are very similar to Saturday staying on the milder side.

Winds are expected to pick up this weekend, which along with dry vegetation causes elevated fire weather conditions.

Northerly winds could gust up between 25 and 40 mph. The area of concern in the Central Coast is Santa Barbara County. This extends to Los Angeles County.

No warning or advisory is in place just yet, but that could change later this weekend.

Another thing to keep an eye out is the potential for rain next week.

Models are showing a low pressure system building up, but how much rain and exactly when is still uncertain.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 40-50% chance of rain on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

This is something to monitor in the next couple of days.

Enjoy your weekend Central Coast!