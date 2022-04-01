Weekend expecting a sun-cloud mix with cooler temperatures before jumping to heat wave

Friday still brought some typical spring trends of early morning clouds and foggy conditions at beaches and coastal valleys. Winds picked up near the coast in the afternoon clearing the area for the most part.

Coastal communities will see some breezy conditions with northwest winds hitting 15-25 mph in the evening.

Residents in the inland areas enjoyed clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Paso Robles saw above average temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. Santa Ynez stayed in the lower 70s.

Winds in the inland valleys are expected to reach 10 mph in the afternoon but gusts could go up to 15 mph.

The weekend will bring a slight drop in temperatures across the board.

Beach communities will wake up to low clouds and fog on Saturday, but they will still get to enjoy sunny conditions.

The coast will stick to cooler conditions with Morro Bay expected to reach a high of 59 and Santa Barbara a high of 63.

Coastal Valleys are preparing for areas of low clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s. San Luis Obispo could reach a high of 67 on Saturday and Santa Maria 66.

Sunny conditions will push through in the inland valleys with the potential for partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and in the Santa Ynez Valley are expected to stay in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Similar trends will continue on Sunday with cloudy and foggy skies developing in both coastal areas and inland valleys. The sun and cloud mix with winds picking up in the afternoon will prevail.

Northwest wind gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph on Sunday night in coastal communities and 15 to 25 mph in interior valleys in San Luis Obispo County. The Santa Ynez Valley will be dealing with west winds gusting up to 25 mph in the evening.

Next week will break above average hot temperatures even for the beaches.

Monday will bring clear skies across the board allowing for things to really warm up.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Cuyama will hit lower 80s by Wednesday. Beaches are expected to reach the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday are promising unseasonably hot temperatures. There is a 26% chance Paso Robles will hit 95 degrees or higher.

