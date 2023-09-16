Weekend forecast is looking at gloomy conditions with mild temperatures

Despite those cloudy skies, we are expecting some gradual clearing in the afternoon in our coastal valleys, but it might be a little stubborn along the coast. This trend will continue well into the weekend.

Friday didn’t see much change from Thursday. The high for Paso Robles was 85 degrees. Santa Barbara saw a high of 70, 63 for Cambria and 77 for San Luis Obispo.

Temperatures are cooling down even more as we head into the evening hours. This model shows Paso Robles at 74 degrees with 18 mph winds. San Luis Obispo dropped to the low 70s this evening with Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara are holding to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Our winds are in a cycle of picking up in the afternoon. How breezy was it today? Pretty mild, but Paso Robles’ peak wind speed was 29 mph. There are no wind advisories in place.

Our fog tracker is showing that dense marine layer rolling in tonight. Get ready for more of those foggy, cloudy conditions in the next couple of days. Although that dense fog is expected to spread overnight, models are showing some clearing in the afternoon leading to partly cloudy skies in the coastal valleys.

The Central Coast is holding on to those cooler temps and sun-cloud mix. Beaches are holding to those 60s, coastal valleys are looking at 70s, and inland areas in the mid to low 80s.

If you are trying to plan your Saturday, you can expect mid 50s by 7 am in the interiors, but things will warm up in the afternoon with temps in the 80s.

Coastal valleys looking at 60 by 9 am and 72 by 3 pm. The Southcoast starting the day at 59 degrees by 7 am and 74 degrees by 3 pm. Our west beaches are staying mild throughout the day. They are kicking off Saturday morning in the upper 50s and only warming up 62 degrees by 3 pm.

Our seven-day forecast is looking at little to no change but sticking to those cooler temps. Paso Robles is dropping to the lower 80s on Sunday and upper 70s by Monday.

San Luis Obispo is holding on those low 70s for the rest of the week. Santa Maria is dropping to the upper 60s by Sunday. Santa Barbara is cooling down to 69 degrees by Wednesday.

Hope you enjoy this gloomy yet picturesque weekend!