Weekend rain chances develop later this evening

While Saturday started out pretty good with plenty of highs in the 60s, showers return to our area late this afternoon into Sunday morning as a trough slides through the area.

Rain looks generally light in terms of rain rate, but some moderate showers are possible. The trough passage looks most likely from 8 p.m. through 3 a.m. and the most organized rainfall should take place during that time.

Rainfall totals for San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara counties will generally range between 0.10 and 0.50 inches with local amounts between 0.50 and 1.25 inches across northwestern San Luis Obispo County.

Winds also join the picture. SW Winds pick up Saturday, and by Saturday night those SW winds could be gusting at 20-40mph. As of now, there is no wind advisory.

As for temperatures, Sunday will be a rather cool day with the passing front and rain. Most areas will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Take a peak at the extended forecast 70s likely later next week.

