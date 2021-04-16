Weekend warm-up on tap with diminishing marine layer

A warming trend is expected today and will continue through the weekend into early next week.

The marine layer will creep in Thursday night, but gradually shrink over the next few days.

Onshore flow is weakening through Saturday with the flow turning northeasterly on Sunday. Skies look to be mostly clear through the weekend as the marine layer weakens.

With the combo of decreasing onshore flow and rising thicknesses, temperatures will go on a gradual warming trend bringing daytime highs close to 90 from some areas this weekend.

Daytime highs for Friday look to reach the upper 60's for the coastal valleys, upper 70's for interiors, and low 60's at the beaches.

In terms of wind speeds, onshore winds are not expected to reach advisory levels, but some locally gusty winds can be expected across the Santa Ynez Range.

Gusts could reach 30 to 40 MPH near areas like Refugio and Gaviota passes.