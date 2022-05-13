Weekend will bring warm temperatures and windy conditions

A warming trend will continue to impact the Central Coast with highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal before a cool down begins on Sunday.

Friday brought sunny, clear skies across for beaches, coastal valleys and interior areas.

The interior felt the bulk of the heat with a high of 90 degrees in Santa Ynez and 87 degrees in Paso Robles.

The heat wave is stretching to the north coast where temperatures tend to stay on the cooler side. Morro Bay sat in the lower 70s with breezy conditions expected to roll in the afternoon.

Coastal valleys saw highs in the lower 80s with San Luis Obispo at 81 and Santa Maria at 83.

Santa Barbara’s high was also in the lower 80s, but the change for that area will be the winds expected to peak overnight.

A wind advisory will go in effect on Friday at 6 PM and will remain until Saturday at 9 AM. North winds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. This includes Gaviota Refugio State Beach and San Marcos Pass.

Saturday will hold on to those above normal temperatures. Interior valleys will feel those hot temperatures. Paso Robles is expecting a high of 93 degrees while the Santa Ynez Valley could linger in the upper 80s.

Morro Bay could see a high of 75 degrees with the north coast sticking to slightly cooler conditions when compared to the rest of the forecast area.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are staying in the mid 80s.

It is recommended for individuals planning to be outdoors to drink plenty of fluids, wear loose, light-colored clothing and pace their physical activity.

Breezy conditions could roll in on Saturday night, but there is no wind advisory in place just yet.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a cool down with a temperature drop of around 10 degrees mainly in beaches and coastal areas. Inland areas will only see a slight change.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria are expecting highs in the mid to lower 70s.

Paso Robles is planning to hold on to the lower 90s whereas Santa Ynez could drop to the 80s.

Beaches will see a significant drop with Pismo Beach at 72 and Morro Bay at 65 degrees.

Periods of gusty winds are expected next week.