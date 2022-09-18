Wide spread rain will continue through the night into Monday

The storm system has officially hit the Central Coast with parts of NW SLO county starting to feel some rain Sunday afternoon. The rain bands will continue its southward progression, eventually engulfing more of SLO county in moisture overnight and through Monday and possibly linger through Tuesday with some isolated showers.

As expected models are showing SB county accumulation at about .10" or less. The farther south east, the less rain will fall. The areas that can expect the most rain will still be the northwestern sots and the interior portions such as Paso Robles or the north coast. Models have backed off on totals slightly for the north coast now sitting at just under an inch. San Luis Obispo not far behind at .75", and Paso hitting .50".

There is a wind advisory in place just outside of SLO County to the east that encompasses parts of Kern and Kings County which border Shandon and he California Valley. While SLO county is not included in the advisory, winds will still be elevated through Monday.

As for temperatures, expect cooler daytime highs and clouds to dominate through Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday before a ridge of high pressure takes back over and we return to more seasonable norms.

Highs or the interiors could see the 90's as soon as Friday and the Coastal Valleys will be back in the lower 80's to end out the week.