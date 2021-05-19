Wind advisory continues for the central coast Wednesday

A high wind warning will remain in place for the south coast region through 6 a.m. Wednesday as wind speeds will continue to gust near or just below 50 miles per hour. Once the warning expires, the south coast will still be in for a breezy day as northwesterly winds could reach close to 25 mph through Wednesday evening. As for San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County, peak winds will range from 25-35 mph. As a result, a wind advisory is in place for San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County from noon to Thursday at 9 p.m.

Another #windadvisory will go into effect today at noon for northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County. The advisory is set to remain in place through 9 p.m. Thursday.#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/TUNHWhu28m — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) May 19, 2021

The windy conditions will result in clear skies across the central coast. Wednesday morning, satellite data was showing some patchy mid-to-high level cloud cover that will otherwise clear out through the morning commute.

Daytime highs along the coast will be slightly cooler Wednesday, ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s, while the coastal valley regions will stay between the mid to upper 60s, with the exception of the south coast area, which could reach the upper 70s. Over the inland valleys, expect daytime highs to taper slightly and be closer to the mid to upper 70s.