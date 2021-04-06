Wind advisory continues for the south coast Tuesday

The breezy northerly and northwesterly winds continue for the south coast region Tuesday morning, primarily impacting areas from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass and over the Santa Ynez Mountains. Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, wind speeds were above 50 miles per hour for Gaviota and Refugio. The northerly flow will continue to keep daytime highs along and around the south coast slightly warmer and closer to the low to mid-70s range Tuesday.

As for the rest of the central coast, mid-to-high level clouds will fill in over valley locations throughout the morning drive. Similar to Monday morning's conditions, the clouds will start to mix out through the rush hour but skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout the afternoon.

Daytime highs across the valleys will continue to be in the low to mid-70s range Tuesday, while most coastal valley areas will stay close to the mid to upper 60s. Out along the coast, temperatures will be cooler with daytime highs peaking from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Although San Luis Obispo County won't be under a wind advisory, north to northwesterly winds will gust from 15-25 miles per hour through the early evening.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and into the weekend, daytime highs start to trend up a few degrees, which will result in seasonal temperatures across the central coast.