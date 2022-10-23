Watch Now
Wind advisory for portions of SB through Sunday

Michelle Sherman
Posted at 6:39 PM, Oct 22, 2022
Good evening Central Coast!

It feels like fall again! A low pressure system nearing the area has dropped temps and brings with it a small chance of rain through portions of southern California. Unfortunately the system is mainly moisture starved, meaning rainfall totals will be very minimal. The highest chance for rain will b in the foothills of east LA county but even there it will be light showers.

As for the Central Coast, lots of clouds flooded the skies bringing cooler conditions and even some spots of light moisture sadly nothing too noticeable.

A wind advisory is in place for the Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. It will be in affect from midnight tonight until 3 a.m. Sunday. The winds will help keep some of the clouds at bay and bring very slight compressional heating for the next day or so.

Tuesday another system will be moving through the area cooling things down once again. Temperatures will be mainly in the mid to low 60's for most of the week with very minimal spots in the low 70's, mainly some of the interiors.

Overnight lows will be chillier than normal, some spots sitting in the low 40's through the end of the week.

