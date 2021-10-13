Wind is at advisory level again near the Alisal Fire

An area of clouds is moving in Wednesday evening and behind it is another round of gusty winds.

This is once again a concern for the Alisal Fire burning in Santa Barbara, where the winds will be the strongest.

A wind advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains.

Winds are expected to be between 20-30mph and gusting up to 50mph.

The advisory is in place Wednesday afternoon through Thursday at 3am.

Once the advisory lifts, winds are trending down in the Santa Barbara area and flow shifts offshore pushing the gusty conditions towards the Ventura County area and the Santa Lucias.

Heading into the weekend temperatures will rise, reaching the 80's for most places.

For the Central Coast temps are still warm but breezy, although not at advisory level.

Onshore flow returns Sunday though, causing a 10-15 degree cool down.