Winds and morning clouds are staying in town this holiday weekend

Marine influence is keeping temperatures on the cooler side especially along the coast. Stubborn clouds stayed around the area giving a sun, cloud mix throughout the day.

Because of that dense marine layer, Friday followed the cycle of overnight foggy conditions, early morning clouds and patchy sunny skies.

Coastal valleys saw highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s, with 72 degrees in San Luis Obispo and 67 in Santa Maria.

Interior valleys are holding on to those warmer temperatures in the 80s for Santa Ynez and nearly 90 degrees in Paso Robles.

Although sunny conditions prevailed in the inland areas, the strong marine influence is keeping temperatures significantly cooler when compared to last week’s triple digits.

Beaches felt the effect of those lingering clouds, which allowed the sun to filter through but not enough to warm things up. Pismo Beach saw a high of 66 degrees while Morro Bay stayed in the upper 50s.

Santa Barbara enjoyed sunny skies with a high in the mid 70s.

The south coast is seeing some relief from cloud coverage thanks to breezy conditions that will gain momentum in the evening.

There is a wind advisory in effect in Santa Barbara County from Friday July 1, 2022 at 7 PM until Saturday July 2, 2022 at 3 AM.

It will impact mostly passes and canyons in areas such as El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, Refugio State Beach, and San Marcos Pass.

You can expect north winds up to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph making it difficult to drive along Highway 101 and Highway 154.

A similar story is expected on Saturday and Sunday, so it is possible to see this advisory extended.

Saturday is following the cooling trend bringing temperatures just a couple of degrees lower than Friday.

Dense fog and morning clouds will dominate the forecast in the next couple of days especially in the morning with low clouds expected to burn off in the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will impact the entire region. West winds and northwest winds can pick up to 15 to 25 mph across the area including beaches, coastal valleys and interior valleys.

Highs in our coastal valleys will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Inland areas are expecting highs in the lower to mid 80s, a slight cool down from Friday.

Morro Bay is holding onto that high of 57 degrees through Sunday.

Sunday is expected to bring patchy clouds and breezy conditions in the afternoon with highs in just slightly cooler.

Independence Day is expected to be a little bit warmer still dealing with that marine influence. However, the sun will push through giving the Central Coast mostly clear skies.

Models are showing a break from low clouds in the evening, so it is looking like firework shows will be visible at least for now.

Dense fog is expected to develop on Monday night before a warming trend kicks in later in the week.