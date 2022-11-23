Winds get breezy ahead of the holiday

Good afternoon Central Coast! Sun is still the star of the show this week. Mild and warm temperatures will stick around with the only real impacts coming from winds.

No frost or freeze advisories again tonight but we still have several cold nights ahead of us, especially in the interiors.

Winds from the Northeast will kick off Wednesday heighten Thanksgiving day before backing off Friday. These winds will be below advisory levels for the Central Coast yet another Santa Ana event is headed to the South where advisories will be in place through the holiday

Temperatures for Thanksgiving will be the warmest of the week for many areas, sitting in the 70's to possibly the low 80's in SB county. Highs have backed off so the 80's might be pushing it but overall it will be a very nice holiday!

As for next week there is an unsettled weather patter approaching as a low pressure system aims to track across the state. Models are showing the chance for some rain by Monday but the system is still to far out to get a good idea of how much and the exact timing. We will continue to update the forecast as it gets closer.