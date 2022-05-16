Winds pick up again for the South Coast

Day-time highs saw a small decrease for many spots Sunday, due to a system passing over head. The ridge that kept us well above average the past couple of days has made its way east of the area and a trough is moving in behind it. We saw some of those effects already today with slightly cooler highs and low clouds creeping inland across the beaches and valleys.

The main story for this forecast is another round of sundowner winds that will hit the South Coast. That will happen Sunday night and Monday night. We have issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range until 3 PM PDT Monday. After that winds will pick up even more so we have upgraded to a High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night.

For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with local gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Other than the wind, temperatures will continue with the cooling trend through midweek. Those low clouds we saw Sunday will linger through Tuesday before things start to clear out again. Usually the clouds will clear throughout the day but Tuesday skies will will have trouble doing so especially on the beaches. Tuesday will also be a rather windy day for more than just the South Coast but for majority of the area.

Midweek another ridge will move in, meaning we will see weather patterns shift towards more warming. Temps will climb about 5 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday. Winds will have dropped off a bit and there are no advisories for this time period but things will still stay breezy during the extended period.

By the weekend temps may drop very slightly, by about two degrees.