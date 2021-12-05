Winds pick up overnight, otherwise mostly clear skies

There were some pockets of low clouds and fog around the interior valleys, Sunday morning, before mainly burning off and creating mostly clear skies across the region.

Temperatures were above average for December with highs in the mid 70's to low 80s.

There were some early morning gusts that have diminished throughout the day but will make a comeback overnight.

Overall off-shore flow will prevail through the next couple days keeping things warm and clear Monday.

It will also keep the coastal fog and low clouds pushed back from the coast through Monday.

The winds will pick up in the usual areas tonight, the Santa Barbara interior mountains and the Santa Lucia Mountain range in SLO County.

As of now there is no advisory in place but we will be keeping an eye of the wind speeds and updating if an advisory is necessary.

As the ridge that is keeping us a bit warmer starts to break down, a small cold front approaches to take its place, pushing in clouds Tuesday afternoon and cooler temperatures.

Models show the clouds persisting through Wednesday and even a chance for some very minimal rain across the region in the extended forecast.

Rain chances will be low though, only seeing about a .10 of an inch in areas.