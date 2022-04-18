Winds pick up post Easter Holiday

After a mainly sunny holiday, the marine layer will begin to creep back in and park itself on top of us through the week.

The Santa Barbara Coast however may not see that cloud coverage due to intense wind speeds that will begin Sunday night through Tuesday night.

There is a low level advisory in place for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. That will lift Monday morning around 6 a.m.

Winds will be elevated mainly overnight and die down during the daytime but continue to be breezy.

Temperatures will stay on par with the warming trend through Monday but start to cool off Tuesday.

There is a system passing over the north of us that is pushing in clouds and the possibility for a little excess moisture. If any rain reaches us, it will be in the north western parts of SLO county in the early parts of the afternoon.

Another round of more substantial rain will hit Thursday into Friday. This system, a quarter to locally a half of an inch are possible for coasts/valleys/west facing slopes of SLO/SBA counties. The rain could start as early as Wednesday night.

More advisory level winds are possible ahead of the system especially in southern SBA county as early as Thursday night and likely continuing Friday and possibly lingering into the weekend.

Temperatures also take a dip with the incoming rain, both interiors and coastal valleys will sink back into the 60's by mid week.