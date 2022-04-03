Winds pick up to end the weekend

We saw a huge return of the marine layer Saturday, that kept temperatures very cool with the exception of the interior areas.

Sunday will look very similar, with a slightly higher chance for pockets of sunshine throughout the afternoon, but the main story will be our winds starting to pick up Sunday evening.

Wind advisories will be likely for the Santa Barbara coast and mountains through Monday, before things die down slightly.

Temperatures will start to increase throughout the week, with the peak being Thursday.

Expect the interior areas to reach the upper 80's to 90's, while the coastal areas will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80's.

We won't be hitting any records but it will be extremely warm for majority of the week. Things will start to cool down through the weekend when temperatures return to the upper 60's to lower 70's.