Winds stick around for a couple more days

The intense winds from Monday have died down a bit today, but not enough to end the wind advisory. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph in SLO County and Santa Barbara County has extended the wind advisory through 9pm Tuesday. As for areas through and below the

Santa Ynez Range, expect northerly winds to linger a bit longer, extending the advisory until 3:00am Wednesday.

Overnight lows in the San Luis Obispo Interior Valley will once again be as low as 33 degrees, calling for the frost advisory to stay in place until 9:00am Wednesday.

After the wind passes, a ridge approaches, causing a bit of a warming trend Thursday through the weekend. Skies will be clear with temperatures reaching the upper 80's before dropping back off into the 60's for the start of next week.

Weather seems to be calmer in the extended forecast, models are still not expecting any rain until possibly mid October.