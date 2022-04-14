Windy conditions build up as the Central Coast prepares for some showers on Saturday

Sunny skies dominated the forecast across the Central Coast with only patchy low clouds lingering around. Breezy conditions continue to push through the area.

Coastal Valleys saw highs in the lower 60s with San Luis Obispo at 63 degrees and Santa Maria at 62.

Inland areas slightly warmer than coastal communities, but they remained on the cooler side in the upper 60s. Both Paso Robles and Santa Ynez reached a high of 68 degrees.

Coastal communities enjoyed sunny skies with Pismo Beach at 62 degrees and Morro Bay in the mid 50s.

Breezy conditions prevailed in the afternoon with winds picking up across the board. West northwest winds zoomed through Santa Maria, Morro Bay and Paso Robles with speeds between 15 and 25 mph.

A Wind Advisory is effect until 6 A.M. on Friday for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains. Northwest winds can hit 20 to 30 mph while gusts could reach 45 mph.

Temperatures are much different this week clinging to spring trends. Last week, above average temperatures brought much warmer conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released new data for California showing an unfavorable picture. Most of the Central Coast remains in the severe drought category. However, compared to last week, things got worse from 93.65% to 95.75%. Areas east of the Central Coast under the extreme drought category saw a deeper drought level with a 6% increase.

Friday will wake up to patchy foggy and cloudy conditions for the coastal valleys and beaches.

Winds will help clear things out allowing for locals and visitors to enjoy sunny conditions with winds picking up in the afternoon.

Paso Robles and Santa Ynez could reach the lower or mid 70s.

Coastal Valleys are getting a couple degrees warmer but still in the mid 60s.

North coast beaches will stay in the upper 50s with Cambria and Morro Bay expected to reach a high of 59 degrees.

A low-pressure system is building up in Northern California and could start making landfall in our north coast beaches by Friday night. However, weather models are showing a higher chance of precipitation on Saturday. We are expected to see showers with about 1/10 of an inch of rain or less.

On Sunday, temperatures will remain on the cooler side in Santa Barbara County in the mid 60s. San Luis Obispo County will see warmer conditions with Paso Robles possibly reaching 78 degrees and San Luis Obispo 72.