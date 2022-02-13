Winter heat wave breaks records

Temperatures around the Central Coast hit record highs, and a little farther south an excessive heat warning has been issued for LA county.

San Luis Obsispo was a few degrees short of a record high today, but Santa Barbara and Paso Robles both hit or exceeded theirs.

Santa Barbara's record was 83 degrees in 1943 and hit 83 degrees today.

Paso Robles not only broke the record temperature for today but the entire month of February. The high today was 84 degrees and the closest record was 79 degrees in 1971.

The average high for this time of year is in the low 60's.

This winter heat wave is fueled by offshore winds that are compression heating the region.

Temperatures will be very similar and very warm for Superbowl Sunday as well. Many highs breaking 80 once again.

The north coast will be a little cooler, sitting in the mid 70's.

Winds have started die down Saturday night and will be calm through Super Bowl Sunday but return to gusty conditions Monday and Tuesday.

Also coming at the start of the week is a low pressure system. It will make it's way through the pacific north west Monday and push clouds to the Central Coast for those two days.

Temperatures will also take a drop back to seasonable norms Monday and Tuesday as the system moves eastward.

As it makes it's way out of the area temperatures will start to rise again back into the low 70's.

Temperatures although warming back up will not be as high as what we saw this weekend.