Yet another rain chance pushes through the region Tuesday

Good Morning Central Coast!

Unlike the last few days there is some significant cloud cover this morning that is bringing some patchy fog to the region just in time to kick off the morning commute.

The good news is that it will not last long, more rain will usher out the fog this morning. That will bring its own concerns to the morning commute as road conditions may be tricky.

Totals look at about less than a tenth of an inch in Santa Barbara county but for portions of northern SLO county we could see around a quarter of an inch.

A very cool and cloudy start to the week so far, and that trend will continue all week. Temperatures are going to stay stagnant in the mid 50's throughout the extended period, with a little sunshine materializing midweek.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the marine layer will deepen and fog will develop for many of the coastal areas, though that should clear into the daytime hours Wednesday.

Throughout this time period daytime highs will be very cool, Wednesday will only bring a degree or two of warming as the skies clear.

Towards the end of the week, there is another chance for rain on Friday. Models are not quite in agreement this far out, so if moisture does materialize it looks minimal and the timing will be Friday evening.

As the weekend approaches, skies will clear and we could start to see temperatures warm.

Have a great day Central Coast!