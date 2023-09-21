Why Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas after announcing their split

Actor Sophie Turner has sued musician Joe Jonas claiming he won’t let her return their two young kids to her home country of England and is withholding their passports.

The petition, filed in New York City on Thursday, comes after the couple announced they were splitting earlier this month.

The court documents state the children have been “wrongfully retained” in New York, away from their “habitual residence of England.”

After much discussion, the family planned to make England their permanent home in April and had entered a contract to buy a home there in July. The petition states the couple agreed England would be the best place to raise their children.

While Turner continued to film a drama series in the U.K. during the month of August, they agreed it would be best for their kids to be with Jonas and their children’s nanny as he embarked on a tour in the U.S.

The plan, according to the court documents, was for Turner to travel to New York City in mid-September after she finished filming and return to England with the kids.

But things changed when Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage to Turner. She says in her petition that she found out he filed for divorce through “the media.”

A representative for Jonas disputed that claim in a statement to TMZ, stating Turner was aware in advance he was going to file for divorce.

Turner also said the divorce filings falsely stated the children had lived in Florida for six months before he filed. She said they have lived in England since April.

The couple apparently met on Sept. 17 to discuss their separation and Turner’s petition said that the plan for the children to return to England with her that week was reiterated. But she alleges Jonas refuses to give her their kids’ passports.

The petition states that the children, who have dual citizenship, receive their medical and dental care in England and are “fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in England,” with the older of the two attending school there.

In the same statement reportedly obtained by TMZ, Jonas' representative claimed there is a court order that restricts both parents from relocating the children.

