A deal to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine is taking shape, but critical details are still in the dark

A plan to end Russia’s war with Ukraine is progressing, according to American and Ukrainian officials, who also acknowledged more work still to do.

On Monday, President Trump teased the potential for peace, posting on Truth Social, “Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening.”

It comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Sec of the Army Dan Driscoll, met with a Ukrainian delegation over the weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.

On Sunday, Rubio said the day of discussions was probably the “best meeting and day we’ve had so far in this entire process going back to when we first came into office in January,” but he noted there was still work to do.

“Some of it is semantics or language; others require higher-level decisions and consultation; others, I think, just need more time to work through,” Rubio said.

Optimism about the deal was high on Monday at the White House, even as details remained unclear about an updated peace framework.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she wouldn’t detail the “technical talks that are happening right now” but said the U.S. is confident in its plan, and maintained the initial 28 point peace plan was authored with input from both sides.

“Ultimately, the vast majority of these points have been agreed upon. The Ukrainians have worked on language with us together, and you heard that from their delegation directly yesterday. So we feel as though we're in a very good place. Of course, we have to make sure that all of these points are agreed to, and then, of course, we're going to have to make sure the other party in this war, the Russians, agree to them as well,” Leavitt said.

RELATED STORY | Senators say Trump’s Ukraine peace plan risks ceding territory to Russia

That initial 28-point White House-backed plan revealed last week was criticized by U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and some European leaders who suggested it favored Russia.

“I think the original plan, which we all believe now is sort of gone by was demonstratively a pro Russian approach to ending the war,” said retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, the former NATO supreme allied commander, who also noted he believes it has progressed beyond that now.

“I think what we're finding now is that in conversations, folks are beginning to address Ukrainian concerns and now, you know, we're going to have to see where the Russians wind up on the things that are being changed or proposed for change. Because, you know, the Russians will not accept much,” Breedlove added.

Monday there appeared to be more allied support coalescing around a revised plan, which Rubio had called a “living breathing document” over the weekend.

"While work remains to be done, there is now a solid basis for moving forward,” said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. “As we do, we must remain united and keep placing Ukraine's best interests at the center of our efforts."

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a modified plan and said in a statement “many of the right elements have been taken into account in this framework,” but gave no concrete details.

“Right now, we are at a critical moment. And we are working closely with the United States, with European partners, with many, many others to define steps that can end Russia’s war against us, against Ukraine, and bring real security. And there is a lot of noise in the media, a lot of political pressure, and even greater responsibility for the decisions ahead. Putin wants legal recognition for what he has stolen – to break the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty – and that’s the main problem,” Zelenskyy had said earlier.

But without details, there remain unknowns, including how realistic the proposal is.

“Basically we had a horrifically bad proposal from the US which has now morphed and we don’t know what the morphed version looks like, there are no details, so it’s tough to say” said Amb. Kurt Volker, a former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations and current senior fellow with the Center for European Policy Analysis.

“Trump has not said anything about the specifics of this he has only gone so far as to say okay it’s negotiable we are flexible this is not the final deal,” Volker said, also noting that Putin hadn’t said he would abide by the initial proposal either.

U.S. officials said Russia will need to agree to any plan as well.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that a version of the plan that Russia received before this weekend’s talks was mostly acceptable but said a modified European plan is “completely non-constructive and doesn't suit us.”

