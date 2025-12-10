Venezuelan Nobel winner stays hidden while daughter accepts award in Oslo

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was unable to attend today's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, where she was honored for her work promoting democracy in Venezuela. Her daughter Anna accepted the award on her behalf.

Machado has been in hiding for months and has only been seen publicly once during that time — at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration as he began his third term following what she and fellow opposition politicians call a stolen election.

The Venezuelan government has stated that if Machado traveled, they would consider her a fugitive from justice. Authorities have been pursuing her for months, and she has faced threats for years over claims that she has been involved in plots against the Maduro regime. Machado maintains she is fighting for democracy.

Despite missing the ceremony, Machado is reportedly traveling to Oslo and is expected to arrive in the coming hours or possibly tomorrow morning. She is making the journey at significant personal risk and will reunite with family members she has not seen for 16 months.

During the ceremony, Ana Corina Sosa Machado delivered remarks on her mother's behalf, stating that Venezuela faces "a long march towards freedom" and that the country must "reclaim their own destiny." She emphasized that "freedom is not something you wait for."

The international community has largely supported Machado's claims about the recent Venezuelan elections. The vast majority of international observers believe the election was stolen and that Maduro is maintaining power through authoritarian means, with democracy in Venezuela having effectively disappeared.

When Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October, she thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his support, saying the backing of Trump, Americans and America's allies gave Venezuelans hope for restoring democracy. This comes amid increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean and growing American interest in Venezuelan affairs.

Some of Trump's allies have suggested Machado should not align herself so closely with the U.S. president, but she has continued to express gratitude for American support.

The speech delivered by her daughter concluded with Machado's vow that "Venezuela will breathe again."