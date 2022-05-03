This Wrap Sweater Is Ideal For Every Season Of The Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Sweater season or not, who can resist a good piece of comfortable clothing that looks great with nearly any outfit? When you’re looking to add to your wardrobe, it’s always best when you can find versatile pieces that can work for different looks over multiple seasons. And when shopping for a sweater, you want something that’s well made with breathable fabric that you can wear with just about anything — crop tops, basic tanks, skinny jeans, leggings, boots or flats.

Wrap sweaters can be worn open or used with a belt tied at the waist that shows off your figure and helps you look more pulled together. This wrap sweater on Amazon offers a chic way to warm up without pulling something over your head and messing up your hair.

This super-soft long sleeve cardigan is a beautiful blend of polyester, acrylic and cotton, which make the sweater lightweight and stretchy. The simple design of this oversized cardigan features an open front and loose fit. It ties at the waist and even has pockets.

With an average rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars from more than 500 people, buyers love the fabric and how the classic look will never go out of style. They say the look and material work for all seasons. just like the company advertises. You can wear it at home or while you’re out running errands. It’s chic enough to toss on during a summer evening once the sun goes down or on an autumn walk.

Most sizes and colors cost about $40 and some may be available for slightly less, making this an affordable addition to any wardrobe collection.

Because the cardigan doesn’t have belt loops, you can adjust the waist position according to what looks best on you — and it even looks great if you skip the belt. Others like how you can securely wrap it around your waist twice for a more polished look. One reviewer also loved how the cardigan looked with her lace tops.

It comes in more than a dozen different color variations, including the army green shade above and the brick red displayed below.

You can also opt for more neutral tones like white:

Or black:

This sweater can flatter most figures. It covers the hips and hits above the knee. While the material is thin, it’s not see-through. It should be hand-washed in cold water or put through the delicate cycle of a washing machine.

If shorter wrap sweaters are more your vibe, we also like the Shu-Shi Women’s Sheer Shrug, which is currently a best seller on Amazon. Available for $24.99, this tie-closure cardigan comes in around three dozen colors (you could wear a different one for every day of the month!) and is compatible with several different styles. More than 3,300 people have purchased and given it 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Here’s another cute alternative: a soft and flattering Spadehill Women’s Tie Waist Cardigan that comes in several attractive colors. At only $21.99, it boasts 4 out of 5 stars after almost 300 ratings. Its unique self-tie waist keeps the belt locked in place.

If you’re looking for sweaters you can wear on cooler summer nights and beyond, look no further than these!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.