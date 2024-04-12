Yoto Mini speaker, a popular toddler toy, recalled due to fire risk

The Yoto Mini portable speaker, a popular toddler and children’s toy, is under recall.

In a notice, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the product’s lithium-ion battery “can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.”

Designed for kids ages 3 to 12, the Yoto Mini bluetooth player can be used to listen to audiobooks, music and educational sounds. It can also be used as a sound machine, meaning adults may set it down as children rest, and may not be in the room in the event of danger.

The speakers, which are light gray with orange knobs, were sold with a charging cable but no adapter or charger.

CPSC said kids and parents should immediately stop using the Yoto Mini and contact the company for a free replacement charging cable, which should remedy the issue. Customers can send Yoto a photo of the original cord cut down the middle to receive a replacement.

While Yoto said no injuries have been reported in connection with the product, it is aware of six cases in the U.S. and one in the U.K. of overheating or melting.

The products were sold online at Amazon, Target and Maisonette, as well as toy stores nationwide between November 2021 and April 2024 for around $70.

About 251,165 speakers were sold in the U.S., in addition to 18,932 in Canada.

Details about ordering a replacement cable can be found on the Yoto website.

