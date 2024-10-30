Arroyo Grande residents donate to Season of Hope

Donations line the table, and fill the bins for Season of Hope at the Five Cities Fire Authority in Arroyo Grande.

KSBY caught up with the team there, and someone who donates every year.

"It's just fun to give to other people," said Sharon Kuhlenschmidt.

Arroyo Grande resident Sharon Kuhlenschmidt tells KSBY she donates to Season of Hope every year.

"I have so much in my pantry that it's nice to share that with someone else," said Kuhlenschmidt "and a lot of the times your grocery store will have 3 for a dollar or something. I have a family of 2, so why not bring the extra ones to someone else who needs them."

She donated a bag of food, but toys and monetary donations are also accepted.

Molly Kern from the SLO Food Bank says even a dollar can go a long way.

"At the SLO Foodbank we can turn 1 dollar donated into four meals," said Kern "and it's really amazing because we can use those funds to purchase produce, milk, eggs, meat, fish, all of the other things that come together to support a full pantry in addition to the amazing shelf stable food that's donated through season of hope."

The last day to donate is December 13th.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit any of these locations:

Or if you would like to be a recipient of some of these donations, you can reach out:

