13 weeks of music: Arroyo Grande's Summer Concert Series kicks off July 4th

The City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department has organized 13 weeks of free community entertainment featuring a wide range of genres performed by local and regional bands.

The Summer Concert series will take place at the Rotary Bandstand in Heritage Square Park.

The celebration begins on July 4, with festivities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and patriotic music from the Village Band.

The series continues every Sunday through September, showcasing a variety of talented local groups.

The Arroyo Grande Summer Concert Series Lineup 2026 is as follows:



Sunday, July 5 - Josh Rosenblum Band - Pop, rock, soul, & blues with roots in Jazz

- Josh Rosenblum Band - Pop, rock, soul, & blues with roots in Jazz Sunday, July 12 - The RockinB’s Band - Americana you can dance to, rock, country & more

Sunday, July 19 - The Molly Ringwald Project - 80s hits

Sunday, July 26 - The JD Project - Rock, blues, soul, & country

Sunday, August 2 - The Rayford Bros. - Rock, R&B, surf, blues, rockabilly, country & swing

Sunday, August 9 - Zongo All Stars - Afro-Latin, Afro-Caribbean funk, reggae, & calypso

Sunday, August 16 - Leslie & The Soul Shakers - R&B, Motown, & soulful blues

Sunday, August 23 - Carbon City Lights - Heartfelt, alternative indie rock

Sunday, August 30 - Jane’s Gang - Multi-generational, high energy dance music

Sunday, September 6 - Miss Leo - Country and soulgrass

Sunday, September 13 - Unfinished with the Beatles - Tribute to the Beatles

Sunday, September 20 - Rose’s Pawn Shop - Americana folk rock

In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy food provided by the South County Historical Society and Arroyo Grande Rotary Club. Indoor or outdoor plants will also be available for purchase from Arroyo Grande in Bloom, with proceeds supporting projects that enhance the city’s natural habitat.