Arroyo Grande kicks off phase 2 of 'Buy Local Program'

The city of Arroyo Grande has launched the second phase of its 'Buy Local Program'. This September, locals are encouraged to shop and dine at businesses impacted by the Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project.

Locals who spend $100 at select businesses will get a $20 gift card they can use at a dining establishment affected by the construction.

The first phase of the 'Buy Local' initiative kicked off in June and generated $90,000 in community spending in three and a half weeks, according to city officials.

The full list of eligible businesses can be found on the city's website.

