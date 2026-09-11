Branch Elementary honors lives lost in Sept. 11 attacks

Parents, teachers and first responders are walking with students at Branch Elementary School in Arroyo Grande in remembrance of the lives lost on September 11.

25 years after the attack on the World Trade Center, students at Branch Elementary walked two laps around the school’s field in absolute silence. The one-fifth-of-a-mile walk represented the distance from the bottom to the top of the World Trade Center.

Alongside the students were their parents, teachers and local first responders, who remember that morning two-and-a-half decades ago.

Jay Greene is a parent who walked in tribute with his family Friday morning.

“About halfway through the walk, you kind of remember again why the specific distance of being walked," Greene said. "Putting yourself figuratively in the boots of the people who made that walk with kind of a grave intention. You hope it impresses upon the kids who, almost fortunately, can't possibly fathom what happened on that day.”

Makayla Richardson // KSBY News

While none of the students were around during the attacks, their parents are working to keep the memory alive. Kristine Greene said she comes from a family of firefighters who work in a major city. She said it means a lot to her to see local schools taking time to teach students about 9/11.

“Our country changed that day," Kristine Greene said. "To see just how people were so brave and put their lives on the line in that moment without even a question, and seeing our country come together after that, I think is really important to keep teaching our kids and, and especially those who are so close to the service.”

After the walk, CAL FIRE firefighters visited a TK class to show the young students what an emergency is and what firefighters do while explaining why remembering 9/11 is important.

CAL FIRE spokesperson Toni Davis walked at the tribute.

“It's important for the littles, that younger generation, there were a lot of them that hadn't seen or touched a fire truck," Davis said. "Today they got to do that in a happier note. You know, these firefighters are here today, and they're here to help.”

Davis said being at the event was an embrace from the community. She said the day was as much about honoring the past as it was about connecting with the community.

“That's a hard thing for kids to do just to be silent during that," Davis said. "But the fact that they are [quiet] and respecting the importance of today ... I mean, it is an emotional walk. It's an emotional walk for them to remember all the people that lost their lives years ago.”

Jay Greene said it’s crucial, but a little difficult, to fully explain the sacrifices made during the attacks in 2001.

“It's a fine line," Greene said. "But again, just sort of striking the right tone and setting aside that time to say, 'Hey, we just want you to understand, like what happened on that day and why it's so important and why 25 years later, we're still making such, such an intention to, to remember it.'”