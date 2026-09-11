9/11 local remembrance events on the Central Coast

In honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, several local events are happening up and down California's Central Coast.

Friday, September 11 events :

In San Luis Obispo on Friday, the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is hosting a new special exhibit, "On 9/11, I remember…: Reflections 25 Years Later," on display at 801 Grand Ave., Suite 102, in San Luis Obispo.

Museum President Bart Topham told KSBY that community members are welcome not only to learn and remember, but to interact with the exhibit and share their own memories of the day that changed America.

Also in San Luis Obispo, Fire Station 1 is holding a remembrance ceremony scheduled for 8:30 a.m., where there will be a CHP flyover, the Central Coast Pipes and Drums, a bell ceremony at 8:46 a.m., and speeches from SLO City Fire Chief Randy Harris, Mayor Erica A. Stewart, and Police Chief Rick Scott. Roses will be displayed outside Station 1 all day for those who can't attend the ceremony itself, which is located at 2160 Santa Barbara Ave.

In Santa Barbara at 9 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Santa Barbara police and fire will host a joint remembrance ceremony with this year's theme: "We Remember, Honoring the Past, Guarding the Future."

On Friday morning at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Space Launch Delta 30 will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9:46 a.m. at the Parade Grounds. The location is 1100 Anacapa St. Also, throughout Santa Barbara County, there will be brief ceremonies of silence at all 16 county fire stations at that same time, with their flags lowered to half-staff, and a moment of silence.

The ceremony at Vandenberg honors the lives lost on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and recognizes the courage and sacrifice of first responders, survivors, service members, and their families.

Saturday, September 12 event :

In Paso Robles on Saturday, September 12, the 5th annual Paso Robles 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled, hosted by the Paso Robles Professional Firefighters, Local 4148, at the Paso Robles Event Center / Mid-State Fairgrounds located at 2198 Riverside Ave. The event is expected to run roughly from roughly 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

