EXCLUSIVE: Former F. McLintocks employee to open restaurant at former Arroyo Grande location

It's been almost two months since the remaining F. McLintocks locations in Shell Beach and San Luis Obispo abruptly shut their doors. Now, a former employee is opening a new restaurant at the old F. McLintocks location in Arroyo Grande.

"My vision is, you know, working hard and making good food," said Victor Albarran, restaurateur.

Albarran worked at the restaurant’s Shell Beach location for 29 years before he lost his job due to the sudden closures.

"I started washing dishes in the early 90s. I worked so many positions over there. The last 10 years, I'm the head chef over there," Albarran said.

He says his time at McLintocks helped prepare him to take this leap.

"It's been my dream my whole life. I want to open my own restaurant," Albarran said. "I'm really excited. Really excited."

The F. McLintocks Arroyo Grande Saloon closed in March, but the restaurant is still decorated with items from McLintocks, including the branded tables and the bar.

The building’s landlord says he’s overseen the building since F. McLintocks first moved in back in 1984 and he's excited to work with Albarran.

"He came to me and asked if I'd give him the opportunity, and I know he's a hard worker and so I think it'll be a nice family-run business, so that's why I decided to go with him versus a couple other people," said Coker Ellsworth, landlord.

The new restaurant will be called "Vix Creek Saloon".

"Vix" is short for Victor and "Creek" refers to the creek that runs next to the building, Albarron explained.

He adds that there will be some fan favorites from the F. McLintocks menu alongside some new items with his own personal flair.

"I changed a couple things, but pretty much similar. Pretty much same steak, seafood, ribs, chicken, actually a lot of tri-tip," Albarran said.

You may also recognize some familiar faces. Albarran says he has hired a few of his former coworkers and hopes to hire even more.

His son says the entire family is in full support of his dad's dream.

"Oh, everyone's behind him 100%. I know my sister is going to take days off her job and come in, my mom as well. She has things with the menu that she wants to implement, so everyone's on board for sure," said Victor Albarran Jr.

He adds that he will likely be working the bar.

Albarran says he hopes to have the restaurant open sometime next month.