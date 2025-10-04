Family of murder, attempted murder victims look to create 'Cindy's Law'

Step inside the Giambalvo family's home, and the community's support—displayed in the cards lining the mantle— is immediately clear.

"I just really want to say that everyone has helped out in every way imaginable,” Laura Giambalvo, the victims’ daughter, said. “The prayers, the condolences, the cards, the phone calls. Everyone is helping out, not just in the way of donations.”

Joseph and Cindy Giambalvo were stabbed multiple times in their home the night of Sept. 18. Cindy did not survive the attack.



Laura said her parents were unaware of the suspect’s release from a state hospital days before the break-in, adding that the restraining order the couple had against him had also expired.



“Through this whole process, we've realized that the victims really don't have very much say when it comes to the longevity of restraining orders and notifications, when either the restraining order lapses or when a criminal or mentally criminal person gets out,” Laura said.

In an effort to prevent Cindy's life from going in vain, the family's supporters are turning their efforts toward creating Cindy’s Law, which will aim to help people with restraining orders become more aware of their status.

“We want to do everything that we can to help other victims, and we need to have a positive drive forward,” Laura said. “Of course, we're grieving our loss of Cindy, but we have to try to turn it into a positive.”

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow says forming a law like this could take about a year.

“The idea would be proposed hopefully by our local representatives either in the state or assembly, and then ultimately it would go to each house floor for a vote,” Dow said. “If it passes both, then it would go to the governor for the governor to sign into law.”

Laura said she has support from Dow, Assemblymember Dawn Addis, and Supervisor Jimmy Paulding. Without them, she says she would not have known where to start with Cindy’s Law.

“Just that in itself is a huge weight off of my shoulders, knowing that there's a big team behind us that are going to help,” she said.

Donations to the Giambalvo’s GoFundMe will help pay for attorneys to advocate for Cindy’s Law.

Laura says anything left after legal fees will go toward scholarships for Cal Poly students, honoring Cindy’s decades-long career there.