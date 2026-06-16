Grover Beach man named as suspect in Arroyo Grande gym peeping investigation

Arroyo Grande police say they’ve identified some of the women believed to have been filmed unknowingly while in gym tanning and red-light therapy rooms last year at an Arroyo Grande gym.

The investigation began on Dec. 29 when police say officers responded to Planet Fitness on the 1500 block of Branch for a report of a man recording a partially nude woman in a tanning booth.

Related: AGPD: Multiple women filmed unknowingly in Arroyo Grande gym tanning bed

Police say the person was gone by the time they arrived, but that they were able to identify a suspect through surveillance footage and witness statements.

Police are now releasing the suspect’s name, identifying him as Kyle L. Combs of Grover Beach.

Police say following a search of the 40-year-old’s home and electronics, “officers discovered evidence indicating the suspect committed the same act numerous times over the course of the last year. The suspect would enter the locked tanning booth room, and record females who were in the tanning booth, nude or partially nude, without their knowledge.”

Police add that more than 50 videos showing female gym members inside the tanning and red-light therapy rooms were found during forensic review and that the recordings span from January to December of 2025.

Police on Tuesday said they have so far positively identified 23 of the women believed to have been filmed. Work is underway to identify more than 20 other potential victims.

AGPD says the case is expected to be submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office by the end of this week for a review of charges, which include using a concealed recording device in a private area.

Multiple lawsuits have also been filed in connection with the case.

Police ask any women who used the tanning or red-light therapy rooms at the gym located at 1576 W. Branch St. last year and who have not yet spoken with investigators to contact Officer Brandon Earnest at (805) 473-5110 ext. 7021 or by email at bearnest@arroyogrande.org.