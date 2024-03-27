Lopez Lake is full of water and campsites are filling up too

It's spring break for many people, and Lopez Lake is the place to be this week for families seeking outdoor adventures and wildlife sightings.

“We went down to the playground and went fishing,” said camper Cora Faulk, Monterey resident.

While some campers come here to socialize, others, like Marydianne McClure, prefer spots further from the lake for more privacy.

"Spaces towards the water and for mobile homes or motorhomes — they fill up fast,” McClure said.

As for securing reservations, families like Karen Valentino’s were able to book three camping spots next to each other by doing so three months in advance:

“It helps to be a planner!" Valentino exclaimed.

But other families, like Jazmin Moles’, missed out.

“They had to book over there, so they just come up here so we can have dinner and lunch together,” she said.

Some, like Jose Galeana, visiting from Visalia, who booked back in January, admit they wish they had chosen a different spot.

"We walked around the camp a bit and we saw some other spots that actually look a lot better for us," Galeana said. "So maybe next time around we'll get those spots, hopefully.”

Park rangers say it's common for demand for camping spots to go up, especially during spring break, but with higher lake levels this year due to storms, more boaters are taking day trips to the lake as well, and they are anticipating bigger crowds this year.

Rangers say Memorial Day and summer dates are filling up quickly, so it's best to book as far in advance as possible.

“You definitely have to jump on the computer and get these spots ahead of time because they fill up pretty quick, especially in the summertime," Galeana says.