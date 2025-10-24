Organizers bringing 'Día de los Muertos' celebration to Arroyo Grande

Día de los Muertos is a uniquely Mexican tradition, where people celebrate and honor the lives of loved ones who have passed away. For the first time the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande will host its own Día de los Muertos Celebration, also known as 'Celebrando Nuestros Antepasados'.

Organizer, Patricia Segoviano de Pier, said they are focused on bringing all parts of the community together, including the Mixteco population. A portion of this population works in agriculture and have been targets of the federal enforcement raids.

“I believe now with the immigration policies, they are suffering. I strongly believe that events like this will be therapeutic for their own sanity.”

The Central Coast is home to one of the largest Mixteco communities in California. Organizers told me they thought it was crucial to work with Mixteco organizations.

Associate Professor at Cal Poly, Martha Galván-Mandujano, said events like this are important.

"Sometimes we need something to bring us together, enjoy our culture, and then share with others."

Organizers say oftentimes this community feels isolated from the larger part of the Mexican population in the region.

“We have one thing in common— death," said Segoviano de Pier. "We all have somebody who at one point has died."

This event is making sure to highlight the indigenous roots of this tradition and will showcase how it all began in a play.

This tale will be told by the character 'abuelita'. There will also be mariachis, ballet folklorico, danza azteca, ofrendas, a catrinas contest, and more than 20 organizations that are meant to share health information with the community.

