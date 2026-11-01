1 person injured in Atascadero house fire

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KSBY) – One person suffered burn injuries after a fire ignited at an Atascadero home early Sunday morning.

Atascadero Fire Department crews were called to 4890 Rosario Avenue just before 2 a.m. due to a reported house fire.

Multiple crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front and side of the one-story house.

Two people were helped from the home as crews worked to put out the fire, which was contained to a bedroom.

Firefighters stopped the fire after about 15 minutes.

While one resident was evaluated at the scene and did not require hospitalization, another person was transported to the hospital with burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.