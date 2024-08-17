31st Cruise Nite in Atascadero wraps up. But the weekend of classic cars continues

Cruise Nite kicked off in downtown Atascadero Friday evening — and there's more action to follow Saturday, too.

Over 350 classic cars cruised down El Camino Real in downtown Atascadero for the 31st event.

This year's event was a slimmed-down version, with organizers deciding to have just 350 cars participate instead of the usual 500.

That didn't deter residents from turning out as hundreds gathered in the area for the event, formally called Hot El Camino Cruise Nite.

"I find it's really about community," Atascadero resident Kevin Campion said. "Everybody comes out, chairs have been lined up since 6 o'clock this morning and a lot of folks drag out a car that they never have out on the streets otherwise."

Construction along the main street didn't hamper the event, as KSBY's Ashley Stevens previewed Thursday.

"It's just kind of like a Fourth of July parade, almost," continued Campion. "It's just that sense about it and people get really excited and it's a lot of fun. It's just community time."

If you missed Cruise Nite or just need something to do on Saturday, you can attend the Mid-State Cruizers Car Show at Atascadero Lake Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.