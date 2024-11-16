4th annual Atascadero Fall Festival kicks off at Sunken Gardens

The 4th annual Atascadero Fall Festival is happening this weekend, Nov. 15-17, at the Sunken Gardens. The three-day festival kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m. and will feature live music, carnival rides, and vendors.

The event closes out at 10 p.m. on Friday and then continues from noon to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Festival goers can expect two stages for live music featuring artists like The Molly Ringwald Project, Mad Caddies, and Josue Hernandez y Los Diamentés.

Attendees can enjoy beer tasting on Saturday at Ancient Owl Beer Garden’s “Suds at Sunken Gardens” from noon to 3:30 p.m. Those who are 21+ can sample seltzers, ciders, beers and more from 12 different breweries and wineries. Tickets must be purchased for this event.

On Saturday, the event will have a free shuttlefrom Paso Robles to Atascadero from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Free parking is available at designated parking lots.

Organizers say the festival is for all ages and admission is free.