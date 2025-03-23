6th annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest draws in visitors from across the state

Community members enjoyed the sunny weather this weekend during the 6th annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest.

Atascadero's Sunken Gardens was filled with over 55 craft breweries, cider producers, and wineries on Saturday afternoon.

People were able to sample drinks from around the world and enjoy live entertainment and games on the lawn.

One attendee visiting from Malibu told KSBY about his favorite breweries at the festival.

"All these breweries are great. Some of the really good ones are right up here— the Mexican beers, and of course Island Brewery, that's in Carpinteria. And, you know, there's a lot of them. This one right here— BarrelHouse in Tin City. Great place to go to and very good brews," Scott said.

Organizers say the Central Coast Craft Beer Fest benefits local charities including the Brewer's Guild, which aims to educate consumers about the Central Coast's influence on local craft beer.