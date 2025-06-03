80 new AEDs to be distributed in SLO County with a goal of saving lives

Over 35,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest every year in the United States, and less than half get the immediate help that they need.

“Every minute that goes by where no CPR is being performed on an individual experiencing sudden cardiac arrest greatly increases their chances of not surviving,” says Greg Larsen, French Hospital Medical Center Assistant Emergency Room Nurse Manager and former paramedic.

With the start of June being National CPR and AED Awareness Week, Larsen stresses the importance of knowing CPR and having AEDs (automated external defibrillators) readily available in the community.

“Even performing hands-only CPR is better than nothing,” he says.

According to the CDC, someone in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds.

To help spread awareness and celebrate their 80th year, San Luis Ambulance is donating 80 AEDs to high-traffic and high-risk organizations, starting with ALF Food Bank and Pure Yoga and Wellness in Atascadero.

“The more we get out in the community, the better off some of these chances are for survivability, and that means walking out of the hospital,” says Justin Kelton, San Luis Ambulance owner.

“Eighty-percent of cardiac incidents happen at home or at work; it can happen anywhere,” says Rebecca Otter, owner of Pure Yoga and Wellness. “We have hundreds of people coming through our doors a day, and so having a lifesaving piece of equipment through our doors and for this whole complex to use makes sense.”

Larsen says that even though performing CPR or using an AED can feel intimidating, they’re easy to use.

“All you need to do is go ahead and turn it on and follow the voice prompts,” he says.

On Thursday, Dignity Health will have a booth at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market where you can learn hands-only CPR and how to use an AED.

Larsen says that knowledge could save a life.

“Whether we like to admit it or not, as people, we rely on each other, and this is always good information to have. Whether you have to use it on a friend, a family member or a stranger out in public,” he says.