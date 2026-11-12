‘A long-overdue thank you’: Atascadero honors veterans and their sacrifices

On Veterans Day, we pause to honor the men and women who have served our country. The Atascadero community came together to make sure their sacrifices are never forgotten.

The special Veterans Day ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial featured a patriotic flyover, a tribute to our heroes, and a heartfelt recognition of the veterans who have given so much for our freedom.

“If I’m at the grocery store or hardware store, a little kid randomly comes up and wants to thank me for my service; that’s what touches me,” said Vietnam War veteran Chris Collins.

On Wednesday, it was more than a ceremony; it was a chance to honor the men and women who served, remember the sacrifices they made, and give some veterans, like Collins, the kind of welcome home they didn’t always receive.

For Collins, a Vietnam War veteran, those simple words, “thank you,” carry a weight they didn’t more than 50 years ago.

When he came home from war, that welcome wasn’t waiting for him.

“As a 20-year-old, when I came home, we were told when I left Japan not to wear a uniform and not to show any signs of military,” Collins said. “Sad to say, I mean, it didn’t bother me at the time, but it’s shameful, actually. So, yeah, that’s how we were supposed to come home.”

But here, surrounded by a community honoring its veterans, the difference is night and day.

“When I look out into this audience, and I see, you know, young generations here, it warms my heart,” Collins said.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony brings the community together to honor those who have worn the uniform.

The faces at the memorial represent more than history; they represent tremendous sacrifice that can’t be repaid, and the veterans who call the Central Coast home.

“I don’t think people realize how difficult it is to go to a war, work through that, and then try to come home from that. God bless all these vets who have done that,” said Atascadero Kiwanis president-elect Robert Fragione. “They gave us our freedom, and we shouldn’t take that for granted.”

The ceremony included a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, a color guard, the National Anthem, and Taps.

A wreath was also laid in honor of all veterans.

But for some local veterans, the day also brought an especially personal tribute, as many were presented with quilts of valor — a tangible reminder that their service and sacrifice are remembered.

Behind every uniform is a story of courage, sacrifice, and service, and this Veterans Day, the Atascadero community made sure those stories are never forgotten.