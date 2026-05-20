Apartment fire displaces 1 person in Atascadero

One person was displaced when an apartment unit went up in flames Tuesday night in Atascadero.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services says multiple engines were dispatched to reports of the fire shortly after 6 p.m. along the 7700 block of Morro Road.

City officials say that while firefighters were deploying hose lines, “a significant fire event occurred.”

Flames coming from one of the apartment units were reportedly knocked down within about 10 minutes of the call being made to emergency services.

Officials say a neighboring unit had smoke and drywall damage.

In total, 28 personnel responded to help fight the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

