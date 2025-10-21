Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Atascadero announces new Chick-fil-A restaurant proposal

City of Atascadero
A new Chick-fil-A restaurant could be opening in Atascadero. The city has a submitted a concept plan for review.

The proposed location is set for the north end of the city, within the Home Depot shopping center, near El Camino Real and San Ramon Road, close to the SpringHill Suites Hotel.

While still in the early stages of review, city officials say this project highlights continued interest from nationally recognized businesses looking to invest in Atascadero.

City Manager Jim Lewis emphasized that the addition of Chick-fil-A would not only enhance dining options but also drive economic growth and job creation for the city.

As the review process continues, residents will have opportunities for input, with more updates to follow.

For more information, you can visit Atascadero’s website Welcome! | City of Atascadero or contact the Community Development Department.

