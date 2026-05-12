Atascadero breaks ground on public safety facilities after 6 years of planning

The City of Atascadero has begun construction on the first phase of its Public Safety Facilities Project, with work now underway on renovations at Fire Station No. 2 and a new dispatch building at the Police Department.

According to city officials the project has been in planning for six years and is designed as a multi-phase effort to replace and renovate public safety facilities, including Fire Station No. 1, Fire Station No. 2, and the Police Department.

The goal is to build energy-efficient, functional facilities that strengthen emergency services, prepare for future growth, and meet the health and safety needs of fire and police personnel.

Funding for the project comes from Measure D-20, a voter-approved sales tax measure that has provided a dedicated funding source for critical public safety infrastructure.

Police Department improvements include safe ingress and egress for police vehicles, locker room and restroom upgrades, additional office and storage space, building upgrades, and the new dispatch operations building.

"This is a significant step in delivering facilities that match the professionalism and dedication of our public safety teams," said Police Chief Dan Suttles. "These investments will directly benefit the safety and well-being of our community for years to come."

Construction on Fire Station No. 1 will begin this summer, with a public groundbreaking event scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 3 p.m.

The new station will replace the existing 6,000-square-foot structure, which is more than 70 years old.

The replacement building will total approximately 18,000 square feet and will house all Fire Department administration functions, pull-through engine bays, decontamination areas, security components, and the city's new Emergency Operations Center.