Atascadero celebrates 51st Colony Days festival

The City of Atascadero celebrated its 51st annual Colony Days Festival at the Sunken Gardens, bringing the community together for a day of hometown spirit. The event featured a parade, marching bands, carnival games, live music, vendors, and more.

Festival vendor Brian Watson said, “It was a little slow this morning; no one really attended the parade because it was pouring. But as the afternoon goes on, the weather’s clearing up and things are picking up.”

The festivities concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the best parade floats.