Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAtascadero

Actions

Atascadero celebrates 51st Colony Days festival

thumbnail_Colony Days Parade & Festival VO.00_00_10_25.Still001.jpg
KSBY News
thumbnail_Colony Days Parade & Festival VO.00_00_10_25.Still001.jpg
Posted

The City of Atascadero celebrated its 51st annual Colony Days Festival at the Sunken Gardens, bringing the community together for a day of hometown spirit. The event featured a parade, marching bands, carnival games, live music, vendors, and more.

Festival vendor Brian Watson said, “It was a little slow this morning; no one really attended the parade because it was pouring. But as the afternoon goes on, the weather’s clearing up and things are picking up.”

The festivities concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the best parade floats.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community