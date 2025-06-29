Atascadero celebrates the completion of the $12 million El Camino Real Project

After almost a year of construction, the El Camino Real project is now celebrating its near completion.

The $12 million project, mainly built with state and federal funding, added a parking island with over 100 spots, made the road one lane in each direction, and shortened crosswalks, hoping to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

Most community members KSBY News spoke with told us that they're excited about the work.

“I think it will be a real nice enhancement,” said Atascadero resident Ron Walters. "It looks good."

“It provides more parking for customers, which is really nice, [but] the construction being built was a little rough there for a moment,” said Sylvester's Burgers employee Sebastian Cornejo.

Other community members who spoke to KSBY News said that they still have some concerns.

“I have trouble with people parking in the middle of the street, how are they going to get to the shops?" said local, Steven Fuller. "If you don’t back up very carefully, someone might hit you in the butt.”

Finishing touches and construction on the road will continue throughout July, which could still cause North and Southbound traffic delays and detours for commuters.

Other additions to the project include environmentally conscious street drainage and trees with the intentions of controlling temperatures.

Atascadero Celebrated the opening of the improved street with a downtown block party and ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring music, food, dancing, and a car show.

Several people came out to celebrate the end of construction and the Atascadero community.