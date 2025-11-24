Atascadero Cemetery District updates gravesite policy

The Atascadero Cemetery District is updating its gravesite policy, with a major cleanup scheduled to begin January 6, 2026. Under the new rules, gravesites are only allowed to have flowers, except for small American or military service flags around Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

All flowers must be placed in cemetery-provided vases, but headstones without installed vases can have flowers placed directly on them. For new burials within six months, before a headstone is set, flowers may be placed directly on the grave; however, vases and potted plants are not permitted. Funeral flowers must be removed from vases, and no funeral plants are allowed.

District officials say the updated policy will help keep the cemetery grounds clean and safe and reduce hazards to the public, animals, staff, and equipment.